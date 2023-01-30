Teen sentenced to 14 years detention for fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl in Bremerton

Syanna Puryear-Tucker, who was a new mother, was stabbed and killed in January 2021 in Bremerton.

BREMERTON, Wash. — A teen who stabbed and killed a 16-year-old girl in Bremerton in 2021 was sentenced Monday to 14 years in detention.

Syanna Puryear-Tucker died after a fight with Lola Luna on Jan. 30, 2021.

Luna, who was 16 at the time of the crime, will spend the first seven years of her sentence in the state's juvenile justice system. When she’s 25, Luna will be transferred to the state's Department of Corrections.

"I don't know what to do after this because it's been a long process," said Jade Perez, Puryear-Tucker's sister. "It's been two years that we've kept Syanna's name alive and I don't want people to forget about her. That's my biggest fear is that people are going to forget, and I'm never gonna forget."

Jurors found Luna guilty of second-degree murder in December.

Luna told police she had been in a dispute with Puryear-Tucker and got a Snapchat message from her that she wanted to fight.

Puyear-Tucker’s friends told police that they drove her to Luna’s house expecting a fistfight.

Ring camera video shows Luna standing in the front yard of her house, and when Puryear-Tucker walked into her yard, Luna stepped down to meet her. Video recorded by Luna's boyfriend also showed Luna holding an open knife behind her back when Puryear-Tucker threw the first punch.

Court documents stated that Luna told police she "lost it" and started stabbing Puryear-Tucker. Luna stabbed Puyear-Tucker 24 times.

Puyear-Tucker was taken to the hospital where she died.