Teen sentenced to less than year in deadly Lake Stevens motorcycle crash

Anthony Palko was hit and killed in June of last year by a driver estimated to be traveling at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 17-year-old who hit and killed a motorcyclist in Lake Stevens last June was sentenced in a Snohomish County Court on Wednesday.

The teen pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of Anthony Palko, who was riding his motorcycle on 84th Street near 123rd Avenue Northeast on June 27, 2022. The suspect was sentenced to the "standard range" of 15-36 weeks in a juvenile rehabilitation facility.

The teen previously pleaded not guilty in March.

A witness gave KING 5 dashcam video from their car which captured the incident. The video shows a Honda cross the center line on 84th Street and speed by the car with the dash cam. Video shows the driver did not try to get back over and attempted to pass another car before hitting Palko, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

Detectives estimate the 17-year-old was driving 106 miles per hour. The impact of the crash was so severe it took firefighters time to find Palko.

Witnesses previously told KING 5 the road where the accident happened is dangerous.

“It gradually inclines all the way up into an apex and literally Anthony was on one side and the driver on the other and there was no way they could see each other,” Sam Shipley, one of Palko’s friends, previously said.

Because the teen is underage and was sentenced in juvenile court, KING 5 will not release his name.