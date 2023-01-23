Death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle ruled a homicide

Keyaleas Brewer died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.

SEATTLE — The death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead along State Route 509 last October in Seattle has been ruled a homicide.

Brewer's body was found on the morning of Oct. 7, 2022.

The King County Sheriff's Office asked drivers who were traveling southbound on SR 509 between the First Avenue Bridge and the 112th Street exit between 5-7 a.m. for any dash cam footage they may have. Tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story.