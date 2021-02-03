Teen fatally shot in Renton; suspect has not been caught

A 17-year-old was fatally shot in Renton on Monday night, and police say the suspect fled from the scene.

RENTON, Wash. — A teenager was gunned down in Renton, leading authorities to search for a suspect who fled from the deadly shooting.

The Renton Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the 1400 block of North 4th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Monday. He was found in an alleyway, and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, according to police.

Emergency crews set up a perimeter and closed nearby roads for the homicide investigation.

Authorities are unclear what led up to the homicide but believe the victim was targeted. There is no risk to the general public.