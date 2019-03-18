VANCOUVER, Wash. — The teen charged with reckless endangerment for pushing another girl off a bridge in Washington is expected in Clark County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to face sentencing..

Clark County prosecutors said Taylor Smith, 18, is the person captured on camera pushing Jordan Holgerson off the bridge on August 7, 2018. Holgerson was apparently trying to work up the nerve to jump, when prosecutors say Smith gave her an unexpected push that could have killed her.

Holgerson landed badly and ended up in the hospital with broken ribs, a punctured lung and other injuries.

The push was caught on video and quickly went viral. Exclusive Today show video shows the moments leading up to the infamous push (warning: graphic language).

Smith pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment in December 2018.

