Teen charged in second hit-and-run after death of Maple Valley man

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenager accused of hitting and killing a man in Maple Valley with a car in July faces additional charges for allegedly hitting an unknown man in a separate incident.

The 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree assault and injury hit-and-run for the incident that occurred between July 1 and 17.

The teen previously pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and one count of hit-and-run in juvenile court in connection with Greg Moore's death. Moore was found dead on July 18.

Additional charges were filed after detectives searched the cellphone of a witness to the crash, who had obtained video of the alleged hit-and-run from another witness who was riding in the suspect vehicle at the time. The video was received prior to the death of Moore.

In the video, taken from the passenger seat of the Toyota the teen was driving, two female voices can be heard laughing as the vehicle accelerates, according to charging documents. A man comes into view on the right side of the vehicle just before there is "an audible thump," according to the documents. The side mirror becomes visible and it is missing mirrored glass. The vehicle's occupants can then be heard laughing, according to the documents.

A witness told detectives the area where the man in the video was hit in Des Moines. No victim was found. However, two cadaver detection dogs indicated blood on the grass near the road.