VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at the Vancouver Mall Saturday evening.

Police responded at 4:54 p.m.to a report that a man grabbed a 14-year-old girl at a store in the mall, threatened to kill her, and attempted to drag her away.

The victim fought back and the man fled.

Bystanders chased the man and apprehended him until police could arrive.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, the girl's father thanked the bystanders for their quick action.

"Thank God for the angels on hand who helped her!! Thanks to them my daughter comes home tonight!" Jason England wrote in the post.

Police arrested 49-year-old Steven Hayes. He is facing kidnapping, assault and felony harassment charges.

Hayes has a prior conviction for kidnapping, according to a news release from Vancouver Police.