Tacoma police investigating third homicide in 10 days

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is investigating its third homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed early Sunday near the Temple Theater.

Tacoma police officers were called to the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The Tacoma Police Department said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide and that it is ongoing.

No other information was released.

This marks Tacoma's third homicide of 2023. Two teens, 14 and 16, were shot and killed within the past 10 days.

According to the city's website, Tacoma averages approximately 18 homicides per year. Tacoma police have investigated as many as 35 homicides in one year and as few as nine.

