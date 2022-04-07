4 people injured in Tacoma shooting Sunday night

Four people were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a shooting in Tacoma Sunday night.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting in Tacoma Sunday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 3300 block of South Asotin Street. Police said a “neighborhood dispute” led to the shooting.

Four adults were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area around the 3500 block of South Wilkeson Street with a police K9 around 10:30 p.m., but no suspect was located, Tacoma police tweeted.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The shooting on South Asotin Street happened several hours after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way.

Tacoma police said a man was in a vehicle when he was shot around 5:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

