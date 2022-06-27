1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Tacoma home

One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting at a Tacoma home Sunday night. Police said there is no further danger to the community.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 38-year-old man was killed and four others injured in a shooting at a home in Tacoma Sunday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting on the 900 block of East 52nd Street around 10:35 p.m. The TPD said an additional caller told dispatchers there were two shooting suspects and one was still at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive in the backyard of the residence. The 38-year-old man was declared dead at the scene by the Tacoma Fire Department.

As officers responded to the front of the residence, a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound walked outside and collapsed, according to police. Officers were attempting to give the man aid when he became “combative.” The man was detained and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 35-year-old woman, who lived at the home and was married to the 38-year-old victim, was also shot. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old who had also been shot at the residence was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle when the driver pulled over near 48th and Portland. The driver called 911 and told dispatchers he was coming from the residence and that a man in the vehicle had been shot and requested medical aid to their location. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Haddow said a 32-year-old suspect was arrested after they drove themselves to Lakewood Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect was arrested on two counts of first-degree assault after he was released from the hospital. Police said the suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

A woman and three young children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but Haddow said they are “unharmed and safe.”

“At this time, we do not believe there is any danger to the community," Haddow said. "All five people involved knew each other. We do not know what started this, but again, we do not believe there is any danger to the community."

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

On Sunday morning, eight shooting victims were identified after a large crowd was attending a rave on South Tacoma Way, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). Police said all eight shooting victims are in stable condition. The victims are between 17 and 22 years old.

Investigators said an argument broke out in an alley along the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way behind the private venue where the rave was hosted when shots were fired.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 13 gunshot victims in Tacoma.

“This is only one day, you cannot judge any of the other days just by a 24 or 48 hour period," Haddows said. "So we hope for the best, however the Tacoma Police Department is here, detectives are working these cases, officers are out on the street and we’ll deal with them as they one in one by one and get them solved as quickly as possible.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.