Tacoma police investigating after detective shot; suspect at large

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after a Tacoma police detective was shot Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The Tacoma Police Department tweeted that the detective was shot in the shoulder at around 2:45 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Hosmer. The detective suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Police said the shooting scene was still "very active" as the suspect is still at large.

No information was given on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.