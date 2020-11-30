Suspect steals Tacoma police car, crashes into another vehicle

The suspect accused of stealing a Tacoma police patrol car fled on foot, and police are searching for the suspect.

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect who allegedly stole a Tacoma police vehicle crashed it into another car Monday morning, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot, and a K9 track searching for the suspect, according to Tacoma police.

Around 5:30 a.m., Tacoma police responded to an in-progress car theft at 1200 North Pearl Street. The patrol car was stolen when police responded to the scene, according to police.