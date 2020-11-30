Suspect steals Tacoma police car, crashes into another vehicle

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect who allegedly stole a Tacoma police vehicle crashed it into another car Monday morning, according to police.
The suspect fled on foot, and a K9 track searching for the suspect, according to Tacoma police.
Around 5:30 a.m., Tacoma police responded to an in-progress car theft at 1200 North Pearl Street. The patrol car was stolen when police responded to the scene, according to police.
The suspect drove onto State Route 16 and then onto northbound Interstate 5. The patrol car crashed into another car at 27400 Military Road South in Auburn, according to police.