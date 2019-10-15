TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are looking for Michael Jarvis. He is wanted for several charges, including arson and domestic violence, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe that on September 25, 2019, Jarvis allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house on purpose while she was still asleep inside. It happened in the area of S. D Street in Tacoma.

Jarvis is also being investigated for sending death threats to the same woman and for numerous violations of an active domestic violence protective order, including cyberstalking, police said.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Jarvis for arson in the first degree, five counts of cyberstalking, harassment, and two counts of disclosing intimate images, said police.

Michael Lee Jarvis Jr. is a 33-year-old white man, 6' tall, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s also missing his right eye. Police said he’s a transient and known to frequent the Lincoln District and downtown Tacoma.

Tacoma police are looking for domestic violence arson suspect, Michael Jarvis, who should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

Tacoma PD

Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in this case.

Police said Jarvis should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.