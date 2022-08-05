Tacoma police investigating 2 deadly shootings overnight

The Tacoma Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that left a 24-year-old man and a 56-year-old man dead.

Tacoma police officers responded to East 35th Street and D Street after multiple people reported gunshots and the sound of a vehicle speeding away at around 11:17 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers found shell casings in the area.

At around 12:21 a.m., Tacoma General Hospital reported a man with a gunshot wound had been dropped off just before 11:30 p.m. and had died from his injuries.

Tacoma police said the victim was injured in the reported shooting on East 35th Street. The victim is a 24-year-old man and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Just before 3 a.m., Tacoma police officers responded to the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way after it was reported a man had been shot.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk and attempted life-saving measures.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim was a 56-year-old man and the shooting is also being investigated as a homicide.