WATCH LIVE: Tacoma mayor speaking on investigation into Manuel Ellis' death while in police custody

TACOMA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will conduct an independent review of the investigation and any charging decisions related to the death of Manuel Ellis, a black man killed while in Tacoma police custody in March.

In a statement Friday night, the governor said in part, "I’ve been told the Pierce County Sheriff is close to completing the investigation his agency is doing on behalf of the city. That report will be forwarded to the county prosecutor, who makes the decision whether to charge the officers involved. We have no reason to doubt the work underway, and my decision does not in any way pre-judge an outcome, but the family of Mr. Ellis, the City of Tacoma, and every Washington resident deserves the confidence that an extra level of scrutiny will bring.

"I have spoken with Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste and Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The patrol will review the sheriff’s investigation of the death of Mr. Ellis to ensure that a full and fair investigation has been concluded. After the prosecutor’s work is complete, I will formally grant the attorney general’s office the authority to review that work and determine whether any different charging decisions need to be made by the attorney general.”

Upon hearing Inslee's decision for an independent review of the case, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued the following statement: "I am deeply grateful for the support Governor Jay Inslee has shown to the Tacoma community as we learned that the cause of death of Manny Ellis, who died while in the custody of the Tacoma Police Department on March 3, was determined by the Medical Examiner to be homicide. The City Council and I share Governor Inslee’s desire to work together toward a full and complete investigation into the death of Manny Ellis and seek ways we can forge lasting change in the justice system for the entire state of Washington."

Mayor Woodards on Thursday night directed City Manager Elizabeth Pauli to fire the officers involved in the restraint of 33-year-old Ellis.

Woodards said the officers should be prosecuted in the death of Ellis. Her call comes amid the outcry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Authorities have said Ellis appeared to be suffering from some sort of breakdown when they approached him. They said he attacked officers who were trying to calm him down.

An anonymous passerby’s cell phone video shows a Tacoma Police officer punching and aggressively restraining Manuel Ellis shortly before he died in handcuffs.

The officer can be heard twice saying, “Put your hands behind your back,” even as he appears to be on top of Ellis. The video was released Thursday by the racial justice organization Tacoma Action Collective.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office determined this week that Ellis’ death in March was a homicide and that his cause of death was a loss of oxygen due to physical restraint.