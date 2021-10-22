Residents in Tacoma's Salishan neighborhood shaken by mass shooting

Four people were shot and killed in Tacoma's Salishan neighborhood Thursday evening.

TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of Tacoma's Salishan neighborhood are still in shock after a shooting there killed four people on Thursday evening.

Tiffany Songer initially dismissed the loud bangs she was hearing.

“It was just a bunch of noise, I thought they were fireworks. At least five or six. So I just carried on about my business,” she said.

But once she learned what it actually was, she couldn’t believe that four people were killed so close to her.

“I could’ve been out here walking my dog, and I could’ve been that bystander,” she recalled. “It’s crazy, it’s scary, for sure.”

Thursday’s shooting brings Tacoma’s homicide numbers to 27, with 18 of them due to gun violence. Investigators are working on leads to find the shooter, who is still at large.

City leaders say the Tacoma Police Department has a strong track record when it comes to solving homicides.

“We’ve had an uptick in homicides, but I think one thing we must all be aware of, we have an 82 percent solve rate, and 95 percent over the past six years, while the national average is 61 percent,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “So while we wish these tragedies didn’t happen, and we could prevent all these tragedies, it’s also good to know that we can bring closure when they do happen.”

While police work on finding out who is responsible for the shooting, counselors are being called in to help people process the traumatic experience.

Lister Elementary sent counselors to students in the neighborhood who may be having trouble understanding what happened.

The Eastside Community Center has grief counselors on standby ready for anyone who needs them.

City leaders are also planning a vigil for this weekend to honor the victims who lost their lives.

“I don’t live far from here, but I don’t live next door and the impact is tremendous,” said Councilwoman Catherine Ushka, who represents Salishan and District 4. “As I stand with the Mayor side-by-side I would reiterate that we are standing side-by-side with this community.”