Tacoma man shot, killed in homicide, police say

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma authorities are investigating a man's death Thursday morning in what is believed to be a homicide.

The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the suspected homicide.

Officials did not release any details on the suspect.

Homicides have increased in Tacoma this year, compared to previous years. Officials said Tacoma averages 18 homicides a year, but there were already at least 24 homicides in Tacoma this year by early July. That figure was more than a 118% increase compared to the same time in 2021.

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore unveiled his plan in July to reduce crime in the city. The first phase will focus on extra patrols in city "hot spots." The second will focus on violent offenders through local and state partnerships. The third phase encourages community engagement.

