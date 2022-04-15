2 men arrested, charged in deadly Tacoma shooting

Two men have been charged for the shooting death of a 46-year-old man in a Tacoma parking lot in December 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Editor’s note: The video above about Tacoma police investigating the homicide was originally published on Dec. 20, 2021.



PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Two men were charged Friday for the shooting death of a 46-year-old man in Tacoma last December.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of S. 93rd St just before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2021. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jason Arkell unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Arkell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tacoma police detectives were able to identify and establish probable cause for two shooting suspects, identified as 24-year-old Keon Simms and 27-year-old Kenneth Lamar Jr.

According to the TPD, Simms was already in custody at the Pierce County Jail for a different offense, and Lamar was taken into custody by the Phoenix Police Department on an unrelated warrant.

Both men were charged in Pierce County Superior Court Friday with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to Arkell’s death.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.