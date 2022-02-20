Tacoma Police investigating homicide following shooting Saturday

Tacoma Police shared limited details but said the victim showed up at a hospital with serious injuries.

TACOMA, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway in Tacoma after a man showed up to a hospital with serious injuries Saturday night, according to Tacoma Police.

Tacoma Police shared limited details but said the man went to the hospital around 7 p.m.after being shot.

Police said they located a possible crime scene in the 4300 block of South Cedar Street.

Tacoma Police did not share any more details but said it is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.