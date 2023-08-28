Tacoma homicide investigation underway after 1 man dies, 1 is injured with gunshot wounds

A 57-year-old man died at the hospital from his injuries.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma Police Department (TPD) homicide investigation is underway after two people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one of whom later died.

At just after 2 a.m. on Monday, South Sound 911 got a call about a possible shooting in the 3500 block of South 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to Tacoma police.

After additional officers got on scene, they learned of a possible second person who had been shot and fled. After a short K-9 search, TPD said officers located a second victim, age 50, with a gunshot wound.

The Tacoma Fire Department took both victims to the hospital. The 57-year-old man ended up dying in the hospital and the 50-year-old man is stable, Tacoma police said.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.