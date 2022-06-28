Tacoma police investigate 3rd shooting since Sunday

A man was shot and killed in Tacoma Monday night. At least 14 people have been shot in the city since early Sunday morning.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tacoma Monday night. It is the third shooting investigation in the city since Sunday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), someone called 911 around 9:55 p.m. Monday to report a shooting on the 800 block of East 65th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the torso.

First responders gave the man life-saving measures, and he was taken to a local hospital. The TPD said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene to collect evidence. The TPD said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.