Police investigate after woman shot and killed in Tacoma

Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in Tacoma’s South End neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a 25-year-old woman was killed in Tacoma early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to the 8800 block of S Hosmer St just before 1:40 a.m. for reports of someone shot. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman in a parking lot.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, according to Tacoma police.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

South Hosmer Street was closed for several hours while police investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

Tacoma police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.