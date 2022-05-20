46-year-old man shot and killed inside Tacoma home

A 46-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence on the 1300 block of East Fairbanks in Tacoma Thursday night.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home in Tacoma Thursday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, someone called 911 around 10:15 p.m. from a residence on the 1300 block of East Fairbanks Street to report a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 46-year-old man inside the residence. The Tacoma Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Tacoma police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

