Police: Average monthly crime in Tacoma dropped 36% in targeted areas between October and December

Violent crime levels were down 19% in targeted areas as the Tacoma Police Department continues its crime reduction plan.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department's Violent Crime Reduction Plan resulted in a decrease in average monthly violent crime in targeted areas.

Between Oct. 6 and Dec. 5, violent crime fell 36% compared to the 12 months prior to the implementation of the plan, according to the police department. Violent crime levels were down 19% in targeted areas compared to the same period in 2021.

Additionally, violent crime levels continue to flatten since spiking in late 2021, according to the department.

However, catchment areas - those that draw people for services - saw a slight increase of 3.7% in crime.

The crime reduction plan, unveiled by Police Chief Avery Moore in July, includes a hot-spot policing strategy. Police officers have been highly visible in areas with high levels of criminal activity, which has included keeping lights on their patrol vehicles on for 15 minutes at a time during hours when crimes occur more often.

Violent crime was down 8.6% in the first five months, according to the police department. That's compared to prior 12-month averages throughout Tacoma.

The police department will continue monitoring and making officers visible in hot spots. The department has not shared those locations for safety reasons.