WATCH LIVE: Update on case against officers charged in death of Manuel Ellis

The Tacoma City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to receive an update on the officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council received a "brief update" on the administrative review and communication plan related to the three officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis during a special meeting Tuesday.

The special meeting began at noon. Click here to watch on Facebook live.

Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in handcuffs while being restrained by Tacoma police on March 3, 2020.

Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder, and Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter. All three officers appeared separately before a judge in Pierce County Superior Court Friday and plead not guilty to their respective charges.

Judge Michael E. Schwartz set Burbank, Collins and Rankine’s bail for $100,000, respectively. All three officers were released from jail on bail Friday afternoon.

Burbank and Collins are both scheduled to appear back in court on June 11. Rankine is scheduled to appear back in court on June 24.

All three officers remain on paid administrative leave. Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards has called for all three officers to be fired.

The Tacoma Police Department is conducting an internal review.