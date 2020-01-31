TACOMA, Wash. — A man is in custody after a security guard saw him going on a vandalism spree, breaking windows and damaging cars in Tacoma this week.

Tacoma police said the suspect allegedly threw a rock and shattered a window at Marlene's Market on 38th Street.

The Market was one of at least a half a dozen places the suspect hit around midnight Thursday, police said. He also busted windows at a couple nearby fast-food restaurants and a church.

The suspect also allegedly smashed several car windshields at a Dodge dealership on Tacoma Way.

A security guard at the car dealership spotted the man, called police and then followed him until officers arrived and arrested him, police said.

Staff at Marlene's Market say this isn't the first time this sort of thing has happened in their area, and that there's been an uptick in crime and shoplifting.

"It is a burden on businesses and the customers and everybody just having the additional awareness and being faced with that on a daily basis," said Francesca Siena, Marlene's Market store director.

The suspect was booked on a malicious mischief charge, and police say he also had another warrant for his arrest.