Tacoma police issue warning after 8 ATM robberies at gunpoint

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are telling to people to be vigilant after eight robberies at ATMs, seven of which were at the same location.

In the past two weeks, the police department took seven robbery reports from a stand-alone Chase ATM at 7030 Pacific Avenue and one at a stand-alone Bank of America ATM at the Grocery Outlet at 3510 South 56th Street.

The victims, according to police, are being robbed at gunpoint.

There are typically two suspects involved in the robberies, according to police.

Detectives believe the eight cases are related.

The suspects are believed to be watching victims before committing the robberies and are specifically targeting outdoor ATMs.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In August, police warned of several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. Renton police issued a warning and released the following tips when banking at an ATM:

• Personal safety planning should include stops at your financial institution (or an ATM) during daylight hours.

• Keep an eye out for any suspicious subjects loitering near the ATM or nearby. If you’re feeling uncomfortable, listen to your intuition and leave.

• At a drive-up ATM, keep doors locked and all windows closed, except the one you are using. Keep the vehicle running and be watchful of the vehicle’s front, rear, and sides. If someone approaches your vehicle on foot, cancel the transaction and leave immediately.

• Try not to focus solely on the ATM machine during your transaction; keep your head on a swivel and make sure to keep aware of your surroundings and who may be approaching.