Oregon Holocaust Memorial vandalized with swastikas, other graffiti

Officers received a report of graffiti at the memorial on Sunday morning. They found similar graffiti on street signs and concrete barriers in the neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone spray-painted swastikas and other graffiti at the Oregon Holocaust Memorial in Portland’s Washington Park over the weekend, police said.

Officers received a report of graffiti at the memorial on Sunday morning. They found similar graffiti on street signs and concrete barriers in the Southwest Portland neighborhood near the memorial, police said.

The outdoor memorial is located at 95205 SW Washington Way.

Investigators said there is no suspect information and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-117659.