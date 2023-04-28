5 suspects in King County armed robbery spree make first court appearance

All five suspects in the case are juveniles.

KING COUNTY, Wash — Editor's note: The video above originally aired April 26, 2023.

Five suspects in an armed robbery spree made their first appearance in a King County Courthouse on Thursday.

The suspects targeted convenience stores in Bellevue, Des Moines and Renton in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Bothell Police Department said the officers observed a car matching the car's description in the previous robberies was spotted traveling toward a Bothell 7-Eleven location.

When the officers attempted a traffic stop with lights and sirens, the vehicle fled, going 91 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

The officers chased the vehicle into Shoreline, where "at least 2" occupants of the vehicle fired at least six shots at the pursuing police vehicles, per court documents.

The suspects continued fleeing and eventually crashed the car into a backyard on Sunnyside Avenue N in Shoreline.

The vehicle was found running and unoccupied and had previously been stolen out of Kent.

The Bothell Police Department chased the suspects and officers later found a 17-year-old male and female suspect. Three more people were detained by the King County Sheriff's Office, but their involvement in the robberies is unknown.

None of the identities of the suspects were revealed.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office asked for all five individuals to be held. Three were ordered on electronic home monitoring, one was held in detention pending arraignment and one was released on their own recognizance.