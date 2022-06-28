Suspects identified as twin brothers in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank that injured 6 officers

The Victoria Police Department identified the suspects as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie

Example video title will go here for this video

VICTORIA, BC — Editor's note: The above video originally aired June 29, 2022.

The two suspects who were killed during a shootout with Victoria police on Tuesday have been identified.

The Victoria Police Department identified the suspects as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie from Duncan.

As of Wednesday, three of six police officers injured during the shootout are at home and recovering. Three other officers remain in the hospital after extensive surgeries, according to Saanich Chief Constable Dean Duthie. One officer remains in the ICU, and another will need additional surgeries.

Breaking: @vicpdcanada and @SaanichPolice have released the IDs of two armed suspects who attempted to rob a bank in a suburb of #Victoria #BC. 6ofc injured, 1 remains in ICU. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/TQ6xB9O1Jn — Sebastian Robertson (@srobertsontv) July 2, 2022

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Saanich and Victoria police departments - all members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team - responded to a report that two armed suspects entered a bank on the 3600 block of Shelbourne Street in Saanich.

When officers arrived, the suspects fired at police, according to the Victoria Police Department. The two suspects were shot by responding officers. Both suspects died at the scene.

"They ran toward live and active gunfire while human instinct is to run away from such imminent danger," said Saanich Chief Constable Dean Duthie. "Our motto at Saanich is keeping Saanich safe and that’s exactly what these officers did yesterday."

Three Saanich police officers and three Victoria police officers were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

Homes and businesses near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Pear Street were evacuated due to a potential explosive device, according to Saanich police. A shelter in place was lifted around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Saanich police recovered at least one explosive device, transported it to a nearby landfill and detonated it.

Police do not believe any bank employees, customers or members of the public were physically injured during the incident.

“We appreciate the ongoing support for our officers and community during this time,” Victoria police said in a press release.