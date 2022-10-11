x
Crime

2 suspects set car on fire in Kent neighborhood, police say

Firefighters extinguished the fire inside the car before it could spread to the nearby building. The suspects were not found.

KENT, Wash. — Investigators believe two suspects broke a car window and set it on fire in the East Hill neighborhood in Kent early Thursday morning.

Puget Sound Fire tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. that the suspects threw burning materials into the vehicle. Firefighters extinguished the flames inside the car before the fire could spread to the nearby building. The suspects were not found, officials said.

The Kent Police Department reported a similar car fire happened in the Kent Valley.

The Puget Sound Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. Emergency crews needed to use hydraulic spreaders to search the trunk of the car. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

