2 suspects arrested in Tacoma shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

On March 13, Tacoma police officers responded to the 3800 block of East Howe Street just before 5 a.m. after a man reported he and his girlfriend were shot.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 13, 2021.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 16-year-old and 23-year-old were arrested in connection to a shooting in Tacoma that killed a woman and injured her boyfriend on the early morning of March 13.

Tacoma Police arrested the 23-year-old suspect on March 17 and was booked into jail for second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The 16-year-old was arrested Monday and has not yet been arraigned.

On March 13, Tacoma police officers responded to the 3800 block of East Howe Street just before 5 a.m. after a man reported he and his girlfriend were shot.

Responding officers found a 22-year-old woman dead inside a car and a 23-year-old man nearby, Tacoma police said.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later updated to stable but serious condition.

A resident in the neighborhood, Sue Ann, told KING 5 she has lived in her house for about 30 years and the shooting is "completely unusual."