Suspect in 10 bank robberies in King, Pierce counties arrested

The 49-year-old suspect was arrested by a Puyallup police officer after robbing two banks back to back on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A suspected serial bank robber was arrested in Pierce County after allegedly robbing two banks back to back on Wednesday.

Around 1 p.m. the suspect robbed a bank in the 700 block of Shaw Road in Puyallup, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD). Deputies were familiar with the suspect and his car because he was being investigated for several other robberies.

Following the robbery, undercover deputies went searching for the suspect's car in the South Hill area.

Around an hour and a half after the robbery in Puyallup, the suspect robbed another bank on the 11500 block of Canyon Road East. Minutes later, undercover deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle, according to PCSD. Deputies worked with a Puyallup police officer to stop the car and take the suspect into custody on the 3900 block of South Meridian.

In total, the suspect admitted to robbing 10 banks, including four in King County and six in Pierce County, according to police.