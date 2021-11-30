Suspected Kingston arsonist charged with setting own home on fire, assaulting firefighters

Fred Henry Carpenter IV was charged with two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and third-degree assault on Monday.

KINGSTON, Wash. — A north Kitsap man "appeared to be paranoid and under the influence of drugs" when he was arrested on Nov. 24 for suspected arson of a Kingston home, according to law enforcement.

Carpenter, according to charging documents, set his own home on fire, along with a vehicle nearby.

Carpenter was arrested after a series of incidents in the area of Burkes Lane NE.

Around 11 a.m., first responders responded to a vehicle fire. A deputy noted he'd been to the area earlier for an "unknown problem" in which the caller stated they "need a sheriff" and then hung up. The call came from Carpenter's home, according to charging documents.

While responding to the vehicle fire, first responders learned of a house fire nearby, ultimately determined to be Carpenter's home.

A third call came in regarding a nearby resident who reported he'd shot at someone for pouring gas on his porch.

When a Kitsap County deputy arrived at the neighbor's home, the resident told the deputy he shot at a person later identified as Carpenter. Carpenter was found in the neighbor's backyard and ran.

Carpenter was not injured in the shooting.

The deputy was told a short time later that Carpenter had armed himself with an axe as firefighters attempted to put out one of the fires, according to documents. Before the deputy arrived, Carpenter allegedly threatened firefighters. He was no longer wielding the axe when the deputy arrived.

After being arrested, Carpenter asked a deputy why. He then started talking about the incident and said he was being chased by "the Mexican Cartel and he was afraid for his life. He thought that setting a fire would bring authorities to help him," according to court documents.