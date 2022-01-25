Suspected DUI driver charged in Arlington crash that killed 2

A driver suspected of hitting and killing a man and a woman on SR 9 in Arlington was charged with vehicular homicide.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A suspected DUI driver accused of hitting and killing two people was charged Tuesday.

Elliott James Bagley, 28, of Stanwood was charged in Snohomish County District Court with two counts of vehicular homicide – under the influence.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office has until Feb. 11 to file felony charges in Snohomish County Superior Court or the matter will be dismissed.

The charges stem from a Jan. 20 crash where Bagley is accused of hitting two pedestrians on State Route 9 in Arlington. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near 204th Street NE.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Justin C. Wilkerson, 39, of Arlington and Tausha M. Schmidt, 39, of Arlington. The cause of death for both victims was blunt force trauma.