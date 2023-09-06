x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspected driver in deadly wrong-way crash on West Seattle Bridge charged

Delfino Lopez-Morales faces two charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for the March 22 crash that killed Khalea Thoeuk and Riley Danard.

SEATTLE — The suspected driver in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on the West Seattle Bridge in March was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide on June 5.

Delfino Lopez-Morales, 36, was also charged with reckless driving for the crash that killed Riley Danard, 18, and Khalea Thoeuk, 18. Lopez-Morales will be arraigned June 15 in the King County Courthouse.

On March 22, the Seattle Police Department received multiple 911 calls of a white pickup truck traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the West Seattle Bridge. The truck, which Lopez-Morales borrowed from a friend, drove over a concrete curb that divides the eastbound and westbound lanes, according to charging documents. 

At mid-span, the truck crashed into the vehicle occupied by Danard and Thoeuk. According to charging documents, the truck was traveling at least 100 mph when the crash occurred. 

Officers found a sedan and the pickup truck in the westbound lanes of the bridge just after 12:15 a.m. with extensive damage to both vehicles. 

Danard and Thoeuk were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Lopez-Morales was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was released from Harborview Medical Center in late April.

A blood test was done and Lopez-Morales' blood-alcohol content was .14 about three hours after the crash. His THC level was 2.8, according to charging documents.

Thoeuk was a 12th-grade student at Snohomish High School. Danard was most recently enrolled at Snohomish High School during the 2021-2022 school year.

Family and friends remembered the two as people who were a light in the lives of everyone they encountered. Riley was known for his deep love for others and Khalea is remembered as someone who had an infectious laugh.

Fundraisers were set up for the families of both Thoeuk and Danard to help pay for funeral costs. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

1 arrested, 2 at-large after 7-Eleven robbery, police pursuit in South Hill

Before You Leave, Check This Out