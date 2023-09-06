Suspected driver in deadly wrong-way crash on West Seattle Bridge charged

Delfino Lopez-Morales faces two charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for the March 22 crash that killed Khalea Thoeuk and Riley Danard.

SEATTLE — The suspected driver in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on the West Seattle Bridge in March was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide on June 5.

Delfino Lopez-Morales, 36, was also charged with reckless driving for the crash that killed Riley Danard, 18, and Khalea Thoeuk, 18. Lopez-Morales will be arraigned June 15 in the King County Courthouse.

On March 22, the Seattle Police Department received multiple 911 calls of a white pickup truck traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the West Seattle Bridge. The truck, which Lopez-Morales borrowed from a friend, drove over a concrete curb that divides the eastbound and westbound lanes, according to charging documents.

At mid-span, the truck crashed into the vehicle occupied by Danard and Thoeuk. According to charging documents, the truck was traveling at least 100 mph when the crash occurred.

Officers found a sedan and the pickup truck in the westbound lanes of the bridge just after 12:15 a.m. with extensive damage to both vehicles.

Danard and Thoeuk were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez-Morales was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was released from Harborview Medical Center in late April.

A blood test was done and Lopez-Morales' blood-alcohol content was .14 about three hours after the crash. His THC level was 2.8, according to charging documents.

Thoeuk was a 12th-grade student at Snohomish High School. Danard was most recently enrolled at Snohomish High School during the 2021-2022 school year.

Family and friends remembered the two as people who were a light in the lives of everyone they encountered. Riley was known for his deep love for others and Khalea is remembered as someone who had an infectious laugh.