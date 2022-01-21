Suspect arrested in connection to Redmond strip mall fire

The suspect, a 23-year-old Redmond man, faces charges of second degree arson and second degree burglary.

REDMOND, Wash. — A 23-year-old Redmond man was charged Thursday in relation to a fire that damaged several businesses at a downtown strip mall.

The man, identified as Tyndal Cubbo Santos Mariur, was arrested for an unrelated crime on Wednesday, Jan. 19, police said. He has been charged with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Redmond strip mall near NE 87th Street and 161st Avenue NE around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14.

The fire damaged several businesses, including Tropea Ristorante Italiano, the Redmond Pilates Center, Namaste Indian Restaurant, Sip Thai Bistro and Ocean Optica, according to the Redmond Police Department.