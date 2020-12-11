22-year-old suspect killed by King County deputies in Woodinville identified

Two deputies responded to a report of a car prowl prior to the shooting on Nov. 9.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The man shot and killed by King County Sheriff's deputies at a Woodinville apartment complex on Nov. 9 was identified by the King County medical examiner as Ronny Dunning.

Dunning, 22, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.

Both deputies were also shot, one in the back and the other in the arm. Both have been released from the hospital.

The Seattle Police Department's Force Investigation Team is investigating.

According to preliminary information, the deputies were responding to a report of a possible car prowl. A description of the suspect included information that he appeared to be carrying a rifle case. The deputies found the suspect in the parking lot of the Beaumont Apartments. Shots were fired around 12:15 p.m.

Law enforcement believes the suspect fired first and the deputies returned fire, but the incident remains under investigation.