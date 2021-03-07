Suspect who dropped gunshot victim off at hospital wanted by Puyallup police

The suspect dropped the victim off at Good Samaritan Hospital with a life threatening gunshot injury. She later died.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A suspect who dropped a woman off at a hospital with a fatal gunshot wound is wanted by Puyallup police.

The suspect is caught on camera dropping off a white woman in the ambulance bay of Good Samaritan Hospital with life-threatening injuries around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspect was in a black car and later fled from the hospital.

The Puyallup Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death. They ask anyone who might know the suspect or have any information about the owner of the car to call their tip line at 253-770-3343.