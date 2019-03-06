Police have found the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 17-year-old Mariner High School student in Everett.

Authorities tweeted Thursday that they located the tan four-door Jeep Wrangler in a parking garage in the 100 block of 119th Street SE.

The hit-and-run happened Monday at 124th Street SW and Fourth Avenue W, which is near the high school.

The high school student was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office would like to speak with the driver. If you have a tip, call the sheriff's office at (425) 388-3845