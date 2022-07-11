Suspect in triple carjacking facing multiple charges

Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and second-degree identity theft.

Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 7 when the carjacking suspect was arrested.

The man accused of carjacking three vehicles in King County on Nov. 7 faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery.

Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and second-degree identity theft. King County prosecutors argued he should be held on $500,000 bail.

He remains in King County Jail.

Just before noon on Nov. 7, Rambang confronted his first victim in Kent. He told the victim to "Get out of the car or I'm going to shoot you," according to charging documents.

Rambang drove to Bellevue Square Mall, abandoned the Toyota Corolla that he stole in Kent, and carjacked a BMW around 12:30 p.m.

Rambang drove to Seattle via the State Route 520 Bridge. According to police, he was involved in two minor crashes along the way.

Rambang abandoned the BMW in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood.

Rambang then demanded the owner of a Jeep exit the vehicle. When the victim refused, Rambang shot the victim's knee, according to charging documents. The victim sustained a compound fracture.

Rambang drove back down to Kent, where he used or attempted to use the victim's credit card at a gas station and Wendy's.

Police were able to track the Jeep with the vehicle's GPS, where they located it at a Wendy's restaurant in Kent.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Rambang drove off, leading police on a pursuit of just over 5 miles.

Police used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.