Suspect steals Salvation Army donation kettle in Bellingham

The Salvation Army in Whatcom County said the theft happened as they struggle to receive enough donations this holiday season.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Salvation Army, a charitable organization that is already struggling to get enough donations this year, was hit with a brazen theft in Whatcom County Tuesday.

Chase Tomberlin-Green, administrator of the Salvation Army in Whatcom County, said the bell ringer who was overseeing the iconic, red donation kettle at the Fred Meyer on Lakeway drive in Bellingham, was threatened by a man who approached her that afternoon and took the kettle and its stand.

"They just picked up everything, loaded it up into their car and drove away," Tomberlin-Green said.

Tomberlin-Green said the bell ringer was a young woman on a wheelchair who has been bell ringing for the Salvation Army for years. She was not physically attacked, according to Tomberlin-Green, but shaken up.

"She's definitely a bit frightened. I mean, anytime someone threatens you, to hurt you, then rob you, that's pretty scary so she's definitely pretty terrified," Tomberlin-Green said.

Bellingham Police are investigating the theft, which was reported to them shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s and was wearing a Santa Claus hat at the time, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy. The suspect then drove off in a champagne-colored sedan, Murphy said.

Tomberlin-Green said after speaking with witnesses, the suspect appeared to take the kettle upon seeing someone else drop a large donation.

"They said a bundle of 100-dollar bills," he said.

The Salvation Army in Whatcom County serves up to 900 children with toys and food during the holiday season as communities like Everson are still recovering from historic flooding.

"For someone to take the money for themselves, essentially they take that from others who really desperately need it. So that's really hard on us, and really hard on our bell ringers who've been doing this for years," Tomberlin-Green said.

Despite the setback, the Salvation Army will keep ringing their bells through the season of giving.