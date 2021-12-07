Suspect sought in drive-by shooting on I-5 in Lynnwood

The victim's vehicle was struck five times by gunfire.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A vehicle was struck by several bullets in a drive-by shooting on northbound Interstate 5 in Lynnwood Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for witnesses to come forward with any information that will help catch the suspect.

The incident occurred near 44th Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to a release.

The victim told troopers they were driving north on I-5 when they observed a white 2012 Honda Accord following them very closely.

The Honda changed lanes and started passing them on the right. While passing the victim's vehicle, shots were fired from the driver's side of the Honda.

The victim’s vehicle was struck five times by gunfire, but the driver was uninjured.

At approximately 3:30am on north I-5 near Lynnwood a vehicle was struck 5 times by gunfire. Victim advised suspect vehicle was following him closely. The suspect passed him and fired 5 rounds at his vehicle. Victim does not know who the suspect may be. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/3eveTBKDHB — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) July 14, 2021

WSP responded and shut northbound I-5 down for around 15 minutes to look for evidence.