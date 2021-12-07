Suspect sought in drive-by shooting on I-5 in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A vehicle was struck by several bullets in a drive-by shooting on northbound Interstate 5 in Lynnwood Wednesday morning.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for witnesses to come forward with any information that will help catch the suspect.
The incident occurred near 44th Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to a release.
The victim told troopers they were driving north on I-5 when they observed a white 2012 Honda Accord following them very closely.
The Honda changed lanes and started passing them on the right. While passing the victim's vehicle, shots were fired from the driver's side of the Honda.
The victim’s vehicle was struck five times by gunfire, but the driver was uninjured.
WSP responded and shut northbound I-5 down for around 15 minutes to look for evidence.
Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area around the time of the shooting to come forward. Witnesses can call Detective Dan Comnick at 425-508-0606 or email Daniel.Comnick@wsp.wa.gov.