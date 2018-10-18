What is usually a tranquil trail in Snohomish County is now the scene of a sexual assault investigation. A woman out for a morning walk says a man attempted to rape her, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Wednesday morning at Meadowdale County Park near Lynnwood.

Deputies are still searching for the man who was able to get away on foot. The gates to the popular park were blocked Wednesday evening, and people were turned away as authorities investigated.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman called 911 to report a man with a knife who tried to rape her while she was walking along a trail.

"He fled on foot. There is a pretty extensive search operation going," said Courtney Okeefe, a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Three K9 tracks, a helicopter, a drone, the marine unit, and officers from nearby departments all took part in the search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30-40 years old, around 6’1” – 6’2” tall, with a thick build. He was reportedly last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and a scarf.

Debbie Curtis says she often walks the same trail with her dog.

"I definitely won't be coming back by myself, and I felt really safe before," said Curtis. "It's a bummer, especially for the people who live right in this area."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

