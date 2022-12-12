Suspect in Snohomish County courthouse standoff had six guns, 300 rounds

An armed Woodinville man who entered the Snohomish County Courthouse wanted to get a judge to give him custody of his child.

EVERETT, Wash. — Police recovered six firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition following an hours-long standoff with a Woodinville man in the lobby of the Snohomish County courthouse on Monday.

The 32-year-old man had his initial court appearance Tuesday and is being held on $1 million bail.

Law enforcement Marshals confronted the man when he entered the lobby at about 12:30 p.m. Monday wearing soft ballistic armor and armed with multiple guns.

The man demanded to see two judges and the sheriff so he could have the judges grant him custody of his daughter and restore his firearm rights, according to probable cause documents. A protection order was issued against the man in October.

The man told police that he had been trying to resolve his child custody issues but had not been successful. By bringing guns to the courthouse, he "wanted to get people's attention and make them listen to him," probable cause documents say.

Marshals ordered the man to drop his weapons. He put two rifles on the ground but refused to disarm, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Police contained the man to the lobby of the courthouse.

SWAT negotiators communicated with the man, trying to get him to surrender.

During the standoff, the man told police that he would "'defend' himself" if officers advanced, according to probable cause documents.

The man surrendered about three hours after entering the courthouse and was arrested.

Detectives recovered two rifles, four handguns, over 300 rounds of ammunition, a ballistic armor vest, multiple ballistic armor inserts, six knives, a hatchet and brass knuckles from the lobby.

The man was booked in the Snohomish County Jail for intimidating a judge, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, disorderly conduct and entering where weapons are prohibited.

More than 80 police units responded to the courthouse, including the sheriff’s office, Everett police, Washington State Patrol and the FBI, according to the sheriff’s office.