A Normandy Park police officer shot a suspect in the shoulder during a suspicious vehicle stop Friday morning, according to King County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the 21600 block of Sixth Avenue South in Normandy Park.

The police officer was not injured. The suspect's condition is not known.

King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit will investigate the shooting, at the request of Normandy Park Police.

