Tacoma police were involved in a shooting Sunday morning near S. 40th and G Street. Officer Loretta Cool said the shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m.

The incident started as a routine traffic stop. Before the officer could exit his vehicle, the suspect jumped out of a black Jeep with a rifle. The officer ordered the suspect to drop the rifle and then opened fire.

The male suspect in his 20s was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

No police were hurt. The 39-year-old officer who fired the weapon is a 10-year veteran of the Tacoma Police Department. He has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.