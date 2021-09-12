Suspect killed after homeowner opens fire on burglars in Spanaway, second suspect at large

The homeowner said he opened fire at the burglars as they were trying to break into his Spanaway home.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A homeowner opened fire at two suspected burglars Thursday morning in Spanaway, killing one of the men. The second suspect fled and is still at large.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) spokesperson Darren Moss, a homeowner called 911 around 4:20 a.m. to report a home burglary near A Street E and 165th Street E. The homeowner told dispatchers two men had kicked in the back door trying to break into the home, Moss said.

The homeowner told investigators he armed himself and fired shots at the two suspects.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a deceased suspect in the front yard of the home. They checked the surrounding area for the second suspect but were unable to locate them.

Detectives with the PCSD are investigating the incident as a homicide.

PCSD detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, but Moss said it could be determined the homeowner was using self-defense.

Moss said the homeowners were not injured.

Homicide Investigation in Spanaway. This morning a homeowner shot at 2 suspects breaking into his house near A St E and 165th St E. One of the suspects died from his injuries, the other suspect is not in custody. Detectives and Forensic Investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/BBeX1wnbp6 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 9, 2021

