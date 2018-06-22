A Normandy Park police officer shot a suspect in the shoulder during a suspicious vehicle stop Friday morning.

The officer was on patrol in the 21600 block of Sixth Avenue South in Normandy Park about 4:45 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle parked in a secluded area, according to Normandy Park Police Chief Dan Yourkoski.

The officer spoke to the driver and shortly after called for back-up from Des Moines Police.

"Within two minutes of his initial contact with the driver the officer was concerned enough to summon additional units, so that should give you an idea of how that dialogue went," Yourkoski said.

The officer fired one shot at the driver about 10 minutes later, according to Yourkoski.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A gun was recovered outside the driver's side door that did not belong to any of the officers.

The police officer was not injured.

King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit will investigate the shooting, at the request of Normandy Park Police.

