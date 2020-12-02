VANCOUVER, Wash. — The 80-year-old man suspected of shooting three people and killing one in the lobby of a Vancouver senior center last year has died.

Robert Breck died of an unspecified illness at a hospital Tuesday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to a hospital on Feb. 5.

Breck was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder after the shooting in the lobby of the Smith Tower Apartments on Oct. 3, 2019.

Breck shot and killed 75-year-old Dean L. Tunstall and wounded 73-year-old Enilia Montoya and 44-year-old Shawna L. Garris.

Breck locked himself in his apartment and an hours-long standoff with police and a SWAT team followed at the building in downtown Vancouver.

Court documents said a dispute over a caregiver led to the shooting.

Editor's note: The video in this story aired on Oct. 4, 2019.

